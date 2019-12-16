CANTON — An Ogdensburg man received prison time Monday morning in St. Lawrence County Court for family offense charges after violating the terms of a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Jacob R. Brabant, 35, of 508 Cedar St., was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison, satisfying all charges in his December 2018 indictment, including three counts of felony aggravated family offense and one count of misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.
Mr. Brabant was facing the prison sentence for having disobeyed a court mandate to have no contact with his fiancee, Breonna A. Storie.
If Mr. Brabant had abided by release conditions he would have been able to vacate one of the felony counts and be sentenced to four to eight years.
Instead, he reportedly disobeyed the October 2018 court mandate to have no contact with Ms. Storie, and allegedly stabbed, body slammed and choked her, losing the benefit of his plea bargain.
The indictment charges Mr. Brabant had contact with Ms. Storie on Nov. 29, 2018, after trying to enter a building on Ford St. Extension, Ogdensburg. Mr. Brabant is alleged to have strangled and attempted to abduct Ms. Storie. And on three occasions between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 2018, while being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Mr. Brabant again allegedly violated the court mandate to have no contact with the protected party.
According to a statement from Ms. Storie’s mother read in court by County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards on Sept. 30, in addition to the alleged physical abuse that put Ms. Storie in Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, where she received eight stitches in her hand, other violations included that the couple was living together and Mr. Brabant hid “meth, heroin, and mushrooms in a cigar tube up his butt,” in an attempt to smuggle it into prison.
Mr. Brabant’s sentencing had been scheduled for Sept. 30, at which time he refused to admit he was a second-felony offender and appeared with his attorney, Daniel C. Ramsey, following Assistant Public Defender Daivd F. Huber and the public defender’s office being relieved from representing Mr. Brabant. Due to new representation, the sentencing was adjourned to Nov. 25.
By the Nov. 25 sentencing date, Mr. Brabant was represented by Jane Garland after Mr. Ramsey was relieved of representation, and the date was further adjourned to allow Ms. Garland to file a motion on Mr. Brabant’s behalf.
After admitting to being a second-felony offender Friday, Mr. Brabant’s sentencing was scheduled for Monday. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail to be prepared for transport to the Department of Corrections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.