OGDENSBURG — City police arrested an Ogdensburg man over the weekend on a rape charge following an investigation of a reported rape of an Ogdensburg resident last week.
Joseph A. Baugher, 43, was charged with third-degree rape and first-degree criminal contempt, both felonies, and second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor.
Mr. Baugher was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and released under probation supervision.
On Monday, Mr. Baugher was arrested again for violating an order of protection and charged with another count of second-degree criminal contempt. City police report Mr. Baugher is being held awaiting arraignment on the charge.
