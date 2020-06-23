OGDENSBURG — City police on Tuesday charged John E. Consolini, 23, of Ogdensburg, with second-degree rape, third-degree rape and first-degree criminal contempt following an investigation into alleged sexual incidents between the 23-year-old and a child.
Police said the two degrees of rape stem from multiple incidents over the last several years, and the criminal contempt charge stems from Mr. Consolini allegedly violating a stay away order of protection.
Mr. Consolini was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court before Judge Gary Alford and was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.
Ogdensburg police officers were assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the St. Lawrence County Child Advocacy Center.
No additional information about the case is being released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.