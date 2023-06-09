Ogdensburg man facing drug charges

MORRISTOWN — Thomas S. Morley, 65, Ogdensburg, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with an aggregate weight of one-half ounce or more and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies on County Route 6 in the town of Morristown.
Deputies said that their K-9 unit Shelly alerted them to the presence of narcotics in a vehicle operated by Mr. Morley following a traffic stop. He was found to be in possession of approximately 60 grams of cocaine along with a set of digital scales. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by state police.
