CANTON — An Ogdensburg man was sentenced Friday to 140 years to life in prison after being convicted in October of sexually assaulting and raping a child over a nearly 10-year period.
On Oct. 28, Clifford W. Mayette, 53, was convicted by a jury in St. Lawrence County Court of six counts of predatory sexual assault upon a child, one count of second-degree rape, three counts of third-degree rape, one count of second-degree criminal sex act and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
“Evidence at trial established that between 2012 and 2021, the defendant perpetrated multiple acts of rape and sexual abuse against a child with whom he was acquainted,” District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said in a statement.
Mayette faced a maximum of six consecutive life sentences in prison.
“We hope that the length of this sentence sends a strong message to those who think that it is in any way shape or form to victimize children within our community — it will not be tolerated and that there will be severe consequences to those who harm the most vulnerable population here in St. Lawrence County,” Mr. Pasqua said.
