CANTON — An Ogdensburg man was sentenced Friday to 140 years to life in prison after being convicted in October of sexually assaulting and raping a child over a nearly 10-year period.

On Oct. 28, Clifford W. Mayette, 53, was convicted by a jury in St. Lawrence County Court of six counts of predatory sexual assault upon a child, one count of second-degree rape, three counts of third-degree rape, one count of second-degree criminal sex act and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

