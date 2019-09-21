CANTON — An Ogdensburg man was sentenced to two years in St. Lawrence County jail for two weapons possession charges.
Sam D. Parker Jr., 42, last known address of 9043 Route 58, had been sentenced to three years of probation on Aug. 22, 2016, for his guilty plea to two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
On Sept. 14, at his residence, Mr. Parker was in possession of a .22-caliber Magnum rifle, and a Westernfield 20-gauge shotgun.
People convicted of felonies cannot possess firearms legally.
On July 3, 2006, Mr. Parker was convicted in St. Lawrence County Court of felony second-degree burglary.
Mr. Parker admitted to violating his probation by having been convicted in Morristown Town Court of unlicensed operation following an aggravated unlicensed operation arrest and having a misdemeanor menacing charge and a harassment violation lodged against him by state police following a June 30 arrest. He also admitted to probation officials that he consumed alcohol on July 3, all of which violated the terms and conditions of his probation.
In addition to his jail sentence, which was part of an agreement with the district attorney’s office, he had a pending felony charge of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon satisfied.
