CANTON — Two codefendants were in St. Lawrence County Court Monday, with one going to prison and the other continuing trial, both in connection to an April meth bust in Ogdensburg.
Harold Planty, 44, of 717 Knox St., was sentenced to five years in prison with two years of post-release supervision for his Aug. 6 guilty plea to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, the reduced count of the second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance lodged against him.
On April 2 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Planty was in possession of an eighth of an ounce or more of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.
Mr. Planty was indicted with Melissa Planty, 41, also of 717 Knox St., and Kelsey Rubadue, 26, of 3857 County Route 6, Hermon, and each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine,
Mr. Planty was also indicted on felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment charges.
Those charges will be satisfied against him as part of his guilty plea.
Ms. Rubadue declined a plea deal on Sept. 9 to plead guilty to the reduced third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charge, with the court committing to send her to prison for five years with three years of post-release supervision. The court would have also recommended the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to allow her to participate in any programs they deem her eligible for.
Her trial began Friday and continued Monday afternoon, following Mr. Planty’s prison sentencing.
The trial is expected to continue into early next week. She faces 14 years in prison as a second felony offender if convicted.
According to the April 3 arrest report from Ogdensburg City Police, the arrests followed a raid at the Planty residence at approximately 1:30 a.m. where police recovered a one-pot methamphetamine lab as well as several components of those labs.
