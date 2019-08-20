CANTON — An Ogdensburg man charged with an A-II drug felony is being given a shot at treatment so prosecutors can work out a reduction in the charges against him.
Nathan G. Corbine, 29, of 625 Franklin St., is charged with one count of the A-II felony of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, a class D felony.
He was charged July 17 with Jessica L. Pray, 26, Brittany L. Remi, 30, and Steven E. Davis, 29, all of 625 Franklin St., each receiving the same charges.
In St. Lawrence County Court on Monday, Mr. Corbine appeared with his attorney, Aaron R. Edwards, Watertown, after a substance abuse evaluation determined he would be recommended for inpatient treatment.
Mr. Edwards previously had a motion denied, seeking to have his client released to probation or for bail to be set, as Mr. Corbine is being held in jail without bail on the Ogdensburg City Court’s order. He was being held without bail due to previous felony convictions.
Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. HaberkornHalm was granted a 120 waiver of speedy trial proceedings. He told the court that the DA’s office was looking not to rush grand jury proceedings, wanted to work on plea negotiations and getting a sentencing commitment from the court, and to see how Mr. Corbine does at treatment.
County Judge Jerome J. Richards said that if Mr. Corbine was unsuccessful at treatment, he faced six to 14 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.
Under Mr. Corbine’s current charges, Ogdensburg City Police charge at about 10:36 p.m. July 17, the police department’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit attempted to arrest Mr. Corbine’s codefendant, Mr. Davis, on an outstanding warrant.
After a foot pursuit, Mr. Davis was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a one-pot methamphetamine lab in his back pack. Due to the volatile nature of the “one-pot,” the Ogdensburg Fire Department was requested for assistance.
Detectives executed a search warrant at his residence on Franklin St., where components and materials used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were located with his codefendants.
Mr. Corbine was returned to St. Lawrence County jail without bail to await release to treatment.
