OGDENSBURG — State police on Saturday arrested Victor R. Gardner, 36, of Ogdensburg, on charges of third-degree attempted burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and possession of burglar tools, after troopers allege Mr. Gardner attempted to commit a burglary in the Ogdensburg area.
As troopers were releasing him on appearance tickets for those charges, Mr. Gardner complained of chest pains and was subsequently taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in the city. Troopers said after Mr. Gardner was treated by hospital staff, he left before he could be transferred to parole.
Mr. Gardner was apprehended Sunday and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail without bail. Additional charges are pending.
