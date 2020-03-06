CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury handed up one indictment in County Court Thursday, against an Ogdensburg man.
Allen B. Fisher, 52, of 355 Lovejoy Road, was indicted on one count of second-degree assault, a class D violent felony.
The indictment charges on Oct. 20 in Ogdensburg, Mr. Fisher intended to cause and did cause serious physical injury to another person. No further details were provided.
The County Court indictment stems from Mr. Fisher’s Oct. 31 arrest by Ogdensburg police following an alleged domestic incident. He was charged in Ogdensburg City Court with second-degree assault and second-degree burglary.
