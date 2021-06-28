HEUVELTON — State police report that an Ogdensburg man was killed as the result of a motorcycle crash in Heuvelton on Sunday.
According to state Trooper Brandi Ashley, a passerby noticed a man and motorcycle in a field off Route 184 in the town of Heuvelton at about 5:43 p.m. Sunday.
When Trooper Ashley arrived, she found the man unresponsive, not breathing and she was not able to detect a pulse.
St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin J. Crosby pronounced Irl D. Hasty, 62, dead at the scene and had his body transported by Frary Funeral Home.
Trooper Ashley said Mr. Hasty apparently failed to negotiate a turn, over-corrected, left the road, went through the ditch and ended up in the field on the north side of the road.
Mr. Hasty was operating the motorcycle alone, police said.
