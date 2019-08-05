CANTON — An Ogdensburg man who took a plea deal on July 29 in St. Lawrence County Court was returned Monday in handcuffs for allegedly stabbing, body slamming and choking his fiancee and lost the benefit of his plea bargain.
Jacob R. Brabant, 35, of 508 Cedar St., pleaded guilty to three counts of felony aggravated family offense in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office for having disobeyed a court mandate to have no contact with his fiancee, Breonna A. Storie.
Mr. Brabant was to abide by release conditions and, at his Sept. 30 sentencing, he would have been able to vacate one of the felony counts and be sentenced to four to eight years. Now he faces six to 12 years in prison.
According to a statement from Ms. Storie’s mother, in addition to the alleged physical abuse that put Ms. Storie in Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, where she received eight stitches in her hand, other violations included that the couple was living together and Mr. Brabant hid “meth, heroin, and mushrooms in a cigar tube up his butt,” in an attempt to smuggle it into prison.
Mr. Brabant’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender David F. Huber, argued that there should be a hearing to prove the validity of the claims against his client, but was denied by the judge, who said hearsay was admissable against Mr. Brabant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.