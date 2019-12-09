CANTON — An Ogdensburg man originally charged with the attempted murder of a Brooklyn man in February was sentenced to prison Monday morning for attempted burglary and making meth.
Ronald B. Redmond III, 26, of 822 Congress St., was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for his Oct. 11 guilty plea to the felonies of attempted second-degree burglary and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
In addition to his prison sentence, he is to serve three years of post-release supervision.
The indictment charged that on Feb. 3 at 921 Caroline St., Ogdensburg, Mr. Redmond and his codefendant Dylan A. Arquitt, 27, of 223 Gate St., Ogdensburg, were each charged with a count of second-degree attempted murder; two counts of first-degree burglary; three counts of first-degree assault; two counts of first-degree attempted robbery; and one count of second-degree assault.
Mr. Arquitt, who died on Sept. 23, had taken a plea deal in which he told the court on Feb. 3 at 921 Caroline St., Ogdensburg, he and Mr. Redmond entered the home of Brandon Dority with the intent to commit a crime and while in the home, attempted to forcibly steal drugs from Charlie Watford and that he had a .22 caliber rifle that he fired through a door at the residence with the intent to get more drugs, “but whatever happened, happened” and he used the rifle to shoot whoever was on the other side.
Mr. Redmond had been held in jail on the charges as well as the meth charge he pled to and the misdemeanors of two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstructing firefighting operations in connection with a June 11 arrest.
Mr. Redmond’s attorney, Denice M. Smith, Massena, said Mr. Arquitt’s death was a factor in the plea deal reached for her client.
“Part of Mr. Arquitt’s deal is that he cooperate against the codefendant so obviously when he passed away, that was impossible for him to do, so that certainly affected the plea negotiations,” Mrs. Smith said. “It was a violent crime. Obviously we point to our client’s extensive drug use history, but not to minimize his culpability and make excuses for him, but certainly he has lived a life, where all of his priors and this incident as well stemmed from his drug history and drug problem.”
The 34-year-old Mr. Watford was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. Police said he provided multiple false names and was in possession of a loaded firearm despite having been convicted of a previous felony.
Assistant ADA Joshua A. HaberkornHalm, who was handling the case, said those charges were dismissed after he granted Mr. Watford immunity for willingly cooperating in the prosecution of Mr. Arquitt and Mr. Redmond.
In addition to his prison sentence, he had $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges reduced to judgment.
