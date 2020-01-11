CANTON — An Ogdensburg man pleaded guilty to criminal obstruction of breathing related to an October strangulation charge Friday morning in St. Lawrence County Court.
Kody LaRock, 23, of 1 Chimney Point Drive, Ward 94, Ogdensburg, was charged with felony second-degree strangulation but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
The indictment charges on July 17 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. LaRock applied pressure on the throat or neck of Harold LaRock with the intent of impeding the normal breathing circulation of the blood.
Mr. LaRock was previously convicted of attempted third-degree burglary in 2017, and if he was convicted on the felony strangulation charge, he would have received a greater sentence as a second-felony offender.
County Court Judge Derek P. Champagne told the court Mr. LaRock now faces up to 364 days in St. Lawrence County jail.
Sentencing was adjourned to March 5.
