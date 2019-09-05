CANTON — Old charges of possessing and promoting child pornography having been dismissed, but now faced with 23 new child porn charges, an Ogdensburg man continued to refute the allegations against him Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court.
Roy J. Johnson, 38, 486 Haggart Road, pleaded not guilty to 23 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
Johnson was previously indicted with 11 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 11 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
Under those charges, the indictment alleges on Sept. 14, in St. Lawrence County, Johnson possessed, produced, directed or promoted 11 separate digital images which depicted sexual conduct by children less than 17 years of age.
But those charges were dismissed Tuesday at the request of the district attorney’s office.
In an Aug. 21 letter to the court, Assistant D.A. Joshua A. HaberkornHalm told the court the office would be unable to go to trial on the previous indictment as the result of insufficient evidence.
Following a July 24 hearing to determine whether statements and evidence were obtained illegally, County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards ruled that evidence against Johnson seized by state police on those previous charges would be inadmissable at trial.
The new indictment charges in each count that on Sept. 14 in St. Lawrence County, Johnson possessed digital images depicting sexual conduct by a child less than 16 years of age.
Johnson remains released on his own recognizance.
