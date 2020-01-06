CANTON — An Ogdensburg man received a probation sentence on 2018 methamphetamine charges in a new plea deal with the district attorney’s office Monday morning in St. Lawrence County Court.
Joshua D. Bouchey, 40, of 118 Pine St., was sentenced to three years of probation supervision, with one year credited to that term for having successfully served a year of interim probation, for second-degree possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, a misdemeanor.
Mr. Bouchey previously pleaded guilty on Nov. 2, 2018, to felony third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office. At the time, he received one year of interim probation with orders to complete substance abuse treatment. Upon successful completion of that probation and treatment, Mr. Bouchey was to earn a five-year probation sentence for the felony charge, or face two years in prison if unsuccessful.
Instead, a new plea deal vacated Mr. Bouchey’s guilty plea to felony third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, and he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor second-degree possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials.
On May 25, 2018, in the village of Canton, Mr. Bouchey was in possession of two or more items of lab equipment and two or more precursors, chemical reagents or solvents for making methamphetamine.
At the time of his arrest by village police at 11:36 a.m. in the Family Dollar parking lot at 2 Main St., Mr. Bouchey was said to have had two active one-pot meth labs in his backpack, along with other components used in manufacturing methamphetamine, including muriatic acid, cold packs consisting of ammonia nitrate beads, two plastic bottles, coffee filters, pliers, Pyrex bakeware, electrical tape and rubber gloves.
Mr. Bouchey had previously decided against treatment, citing fear that he would be unsuccessful as a result of his 20-year struggle with addiction, choosing a sentence of shock incarceration. He changed his mind in 2018 after having his case adjourned to talk to his family about the decision.
“I would just like to thank the court for the opportunity to get treatment,” Mr. Bouchey said Monday.
County Court Judge John F. Richey advised Mr. Bouchey to maintain his sobriety and keep up with treatment.
Mr. Bouchey was also ordered to pay $250 in court fees and surcharges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.