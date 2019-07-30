CANTON — An Ogdensburg man who faces life in prison as a persistent felony offender was denied release from St. Lawrence County jail, where he is being held without bail on a felony drug possession charge.
Nathan G. Corbine, 29, of 625 Franklin St., is charged with one count of the A-II felony of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, a class D felony.
He was charged on July 17 with Jessica L. Pray, 26, Brittany L. Remi, 30, and Steven E. Davis, 29, all of 625 Franklin St., each receiving the same charges.
In St. Lawrence County Court on Monday, Mr. Corbine appeared with his attorney, Aaron R. Edwards, Watertown, who filed an order to show cause seeking Mr. Corbine be either released to probation or treatment, or for bail to be set, as he is being held in jail without bail on the Ogdensburg City Courts order. He was being held without bail due to previous felony convictions.
Assistant District Attorney Sasha Mascarenhas requested that Mr. Corbine remain held without bail, citing the severity of the A-II felony charge and his criminal record, which she said included two prior felony convictions for which he served time in prison, two failures to appear in court and a revocation of his parole.
Under his current charges, Ogdensburg City Police charge at about 10:36 p.m. July 17, the police department’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit attempted to arrest Mr. Corbine’s codefendant, Mr. Davis, on an outstanding warrant. After a foot pursuit, Mr. Davis was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a one-pot methamphetamine lab in his back pack. Due to the volatile nature of the “one-pot,” the Ogdensburg Fire Department was requested for assistance.
Detectives executed a search warrant at his residence on Franklin St., where components and materials used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were located with his codefendants.
The defendants were all arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards told Mr. Corbine he would allow a chemical dependency evaluation back at the jail, where he will be continued held without bail. If he is recommended for inpatient treatment, he will only be released from jail to a bed. If out patient is recommended, he would consider release under probation supervision’s electronic home monitoring.
The case was adjourned to Aug. 19.
