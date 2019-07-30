CANTON — On the eve of trial, an Ogdensburg man who has been indicted a second time on contempt and family offense charges took a plea deal that will see him sentenced to prison.
Jacob R. Brabant, 35, of 508 Cedar St., pleaded guilty to three counts of felony aggravated family offense in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
At 5:33 p.m. and 6:57 p.m. on Dec. 11 and again at 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 12, while being held in the St. Lawrence County jail, Mr. Brabant allegedly disobeyed a court mandate to have no contact with Breonna A. Storie.
The order of protection was issued Oct. 4 by St. Lawrence County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards, in favor of the protected person.
According to a statement attached to the indictment, Mr. Brabant was previously convicted in Ogdensburg on July 18, 2017 of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.
As part of the plea deal, Mr. Brabant will be sentenced as a second-felony offender to four to eight years in prison and was released under probation supervision pending his Sept. 30 sentencing date. If he abides by the terms of his release, he will vacate his guilty plea to one of the counts. If he fails to abide by his release conditions, he will be sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.
The plea deal will also satisfy a fourth count of felony aggravated family offense and four counts of misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.
Also satisfied would be a previously dismissed indictment that was being represented to a new grand jury that had charged Mr. Brabant with second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, aggravated criminal contempt, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal contempt.
In that indictment, it charges on Nov. 29 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Brabant entered a building at 1028 Ford St. Extension and, while either trying to enter the building or in immediate flight afterward, he intentionally caused physical injury to, strangled and attempted to abduct Ms. Storie, who was not a participant in the crime. Ms. Storie was his fiancee at the time. The alleged crimes were all in violation of an Oct. 4 order of protection issued in St. Lawrence County Court in favor of Ms. Storie.
Mr. Brabant was also accused of intentionally damaging property of Cindy Mahnke on Nov. 29 in the city in an amount exceeding $250.
Mr. Brabant was released under probation supervision.
Mr. Brabant was previously convicted on Nov. 5, 2007 in St. Lawrence County Court of felony second-degree assault and was sentenced on Dec. 14, 2007 to five years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.
