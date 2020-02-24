HomeSnacks, a website that uses data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and other sources to create lists of “Best Ofs,” recently named Ogdensburg the second-most affordable place to live in New York. Massena was named the seventh.
To make the determination, HomeSnacks compared median family income with median home prices and median rent.
HomeSnacks reports the median household income in Ogdensburg to be $42,144, the median house price is $69,900, and median rent is $623.
In Massena, the median household income is reported to be $43,821 with a median house price of $78,200 and a median rent of $718.
The No. 1 municipality on the list is Ilion in Herkimer County.
HomeSnacks only considered municipalities with a population of more than 5,000.
Canton was number 58 on the list, Syracuse was 68, Watertown was 74 and Potsdam 85.
HomeSnacks listed Ogensburg as the No. 1 place to retire in New York in 2019.
