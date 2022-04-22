OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly wants the City Council to commit to structural changes to city government, including major changes to public safety departments.
Mr. Skelly issued a press release Friday afternoon listing 13 resolutions he will introduce during Monday night’s council meeting.
The resolutions include one to instruct the city manager to come up with plans for the fire department to be converted to a part professional, part volunteer department starting in 2023, and to produce a plan to have the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office take over law enforcement in the city.
The mayor will also call for Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to allow the mayor to designate one board member to the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.
Other resolutions call for the New York State Office of General Services to develop a plan for sale of all property at the former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and the unused portions of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center; one to request the Development Authority of the North Country submit a proposal to assume responsibility for the operations of the city’s water and wastewater treatment facilities in 2023; and one to instruct the city manager to immediately request the St. Lawrence County administrator to participate in a joint feasibility study to merge city employees into the county’s health insurance program.
There is also a proposal to establish a quarterly meeting with the chair of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators and county administrator with the Ogdensburg mayor and city manager.
A series of resolutions would appoint various council members as liaisons to local, state and federal offices and organizations, including:
• Councilor John A. Rishe to the office of Sen. Charles E. Schumer
• Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle to the office of Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand
• Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher to the office of Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik
• Councilor Michael B. Powers to the office of Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie
• Councilor William B. Dillabough to the office of Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk
• Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy to the Ogdensburg City School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.