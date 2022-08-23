Skelly

CANTON — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was charged Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with making a pair of false statements to law enforcement.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe confirmed that Mr. Skelly was charged with two counts of providing a false statement, misdemeanors, late Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Skelly was still being processed by the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon; it was unclear if he would be arraigned or released on an appearance ticket.

