OGDENSBURG — As the city continues to face issues related to sales tax collection, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said the city could consider cutting up to 10 police officers to bridge potential funding gaps.
Skelly’s comments come in response to the failure of state legislators to move on legislation that would have allowed the city to impose an additional 1% sales tax rate, this following failed negotiations with St. Lawrence County over an updated sales tax agreement.
During the last City Council meeting on June 14, a resolution was passed declaring the city’s decision to pre-empt 1.5% of local sales tax collected within the city’s borders. Pre-empting — the process of a city collecting its own sales tax — will allow the city to collect 1.5% of the local 3% sales tax that is normally collected by the county in the city.
If the legislation passed, the city would have been able to collect as much as 2.5% in sales tax within the city limits — 1.5% from pre-empting and 1% of additional sales tax.
“The county is taking this money for no reason,” Skelly said. “They’re getting 13 million (dollars) out of 15 million, and that’s not enough for them. They don’t even want to share the two million. If they’re going to take it all, I say let’s make them obligated to earn it.”
The state legislative session ended June 11 without the city’s home rule legislation to collect its own sales tax passing in the Assembly. In order for the city to collect the additional 1% within the city limits, the home rule legislation — when a state constitution grants municipalities or counties the ability to pass laws to self-govern “as they see fit” — would have needed to pass both the Senate and Assembly.
The Senate version of the bill passed after a big push from Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, but no action was taken on the Assembly version of the bill. It remained in the Ways and Means Committee and was not brought to the floor for a vote.
Without the legislation, the city could lose up to $1.5 million in revenue. To make up for this revenue reduction, Skelly is recommending staff cuts to the city police department.
“If the county isn’t able to get the legislation through the Assembly, the county is going to be taking $1 million to $1.5 million of revenue from the city,” Skelly said. “The way to counter it would be a reduction in city staff. The reason I’m recommending the police department is because they can take over our third shift at night. They can answer all the calls at night. They can supplement our second shift with sheriff deputies and state troopers.”
In an email, Police Chief Robert H. Wescott referred The Journal to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie for any comments. Jellie did not return request for comment.
According to the city’s 2021 spending plan, the police department is budgeted to have a police chief, two lieutenants, four sergeants, three investigators, 13 police officers, three dispatchers, an administrative aide and a part-time cleaner. For the police officers, salaries range from $48,843 to $64,943.
Skelly noted he has weighed other options, but cuts to the police department is the only solution he sees fit.
“We are losing some officers already,” Skelly said. “There’s probably going to be some that are leaving us so we just wouldn’t replace them. There would probably be seven cuts, if say three are already leaving. This is nothing solid. We’ve worked with these numbers and it’s just an idea. I don’t see a different or better idea and I’ve thought a lot about it.”
Skelly also expressed frustration surrounding the politics of the situation, and stressed the financial situation the city is facing.
“For some reason two Republicans, (county legislators) Kevin Acres and Joe Lightfoot, and every Democrat vote against Ogdensburg on everything,” Skelly said. “So what am I left to do? Our city is held together by duct tape. When I took over as mayor many of the copiers at City Hall didn’t even have toner. That’s how poor we were. We’ve already made the cuts to the fire department. Our taxes are too high, we’ll lose our state aid if we raise them.”
He added that the best solution is for the county to not take the money from the city.
“The real solution is for the county to stop obstructing our city and our rebirth and leave us alone,” Skelly said. “If they’re not going to help us, stop trying to hurt us.”
Times Assistant Managing Editor Sydney Schaefer contributed to this report.
