OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly is defending comments made by City Manager Stephen P. Jellie when he blasted state representatives for “sitting idle” on the closure of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and the city’s clash with St. Lawrence County over its sales tax agreement.
Last weekend, Mr. Jellie made posts on the “Town Hall for Ogdensburg New York” Facebook page aimed at Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, and asked, “What are you doing to save OCF and return the $1.6M in City Sales Tax Money taken by St. Lawrence County?”
A press release issued Monday by Mr. Jellie doubling down on his comments and voicing a rallying cry of “No more crumbs for Ogdensburg,” drew stern responses from both Sen. Ritchie and Mr. Walczyk.
Mayor Skelly said that he stands by comments made by the city manager on the state representatives as well as county legislators who have opposed the city’s stance regarding sales tax.
“I support Steve 100 percent because Patty and Mark did not successfully get home rule last year and they haven’t communicated with us. If other people aren’t fighting for the city,” Mr. Skelly said. “If people aren’t participating and you got the county attacking you and attacking you. Guess what? That makes the ones fighting have to work harder and that’s the bottom line.”
Since he’s been in office, Mr. Skelly said he has seen nothing positive for the City of Ogdensburg from Sen. Ritchie or Mr. Walczyk and that they have not come up with any new ideas to help benefit the city and the north country as a whole.
Mr. Skelly said that home rule legislation, that would allow the city to collect an additional 1% of sales tax, would be an enormous boost for the city’s coffers. Last year it passed in the state Senate but failed in the Assembly. It will be sought once again this legislative session.
“People need to realize how much this city needs that sales tax. It’s going to be our number one revenue and it’s critical. If we got the home rule right now, our sales tax would overtake our property tax and this city needs money,” Mr. Skelly said. “If we fail on these things, this city is not going to move forward like it should and in a way it deserves to.”
Mr. Skelly said Mr. Jellie will stand by him and fight for what is best for Ogdensburg.
“Steve fights hard because he cares,” the mayor said.
Deputy Mayor Steve Fisher felt that it was an attempt to get the state representatives to engage but that “it’s unfortunate that it’s gotten to this level of bickering.”
“I think that the city manager simply made an attempt to get our state elected officials to engage in issues that are serious pertaining to Ogdensburg. This is everything,” Mr. Fisher said.
After looking at OCF closing in March, the closure of United Helpers adult rehabilitation home, several stores closing and the loss of jobs at ACCO, Mr. Fisher said that everyone is to blame for not doing more, including city council.
“I think all levels of government are culpable. Look around, what’s gone? We can stand around all day pointing fingers and blaming each other but you know what? All of that is still gone,” Mr. Fisher said. “Our state, county, our local representatives, we’ve all failed. The bottom line is: just come to the table, sit down and work for the City of Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County.”
Councilor John Rishe did not say much on the matter when asked.
“I think it’s counterproductive,” Mr. Rishe said of Mr. Jellie’s comments.
Councilor Michael Powers, who is also the president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, said that the city manager doesn’t speak for him, and he backed the work by Sen. Ritchie and Mr. Walcyzk.
“At no time does Stephen Jellie speak on behalf of me, or as far as I am concerned, the council as a whole,” Mr. Powers said. “Especially when the issues haven’t been addressed or discussed.”
In previous remarks, Mr. Powers defended the work of the two state representatives who staunchly opposed the closure of OCF.
“I find it funny that the city manager and city mayor are calling us out when I have seen them at no meetings related to the closure of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and/or rallies or parades,” Mr. Powers stated earlier in the week.
Councilor Daniel Skamperle, like Mr. Powers, says that Mr. Jellie does not speak for every member of council when he made those remarks and called it “unprofessional behavior.”
“Stephen Jellie does not speak for all of council, but is, in fact, the representative of the majority when he is on Facebook and the city website giving slanderous personal remarks about specific people and carrying on in what I believe is unprofessional behavior,” Mr. Skamperle said.
He feels that the majority of council — Mayor Skelly and Councilors Rishe, Fisher and William Dillabough — condone such behavior on a non-official city site such as the “Town Hall for Ogdensburg New York” page, where Mr. Jellie routinely puts press releases and other opinions.
In regards to the closure of OCF, he backed Sen. Ritchie and Mr. Walcyzk’s involvement in rallies and the fight to reverse the decision.
“I know as fact that Sen. Ritchie and Assemblyman Walczyk have both rallied against the closure, continue to fight against the governor’s decision, and are pushing for at least a reuse for the facility. They both serve on the task force along with myself and members of the minority of council, and some others in our north country community,” Mr. Skamperle said.
Mr. Skamperle said that “home rule” legislation stalled in the Assembly and passed in the Senate. He backed both state representatives for their roles and said they support the venture.
“Regardless, there is no doubt in my mind that both Sen. Ritchie and Assemblyman Walczyk will reintroduce home rule legislation in this session when asked by city officials again. There is no reason to suggest that they have failed to work for the people of Ogdensburg in this regard, and any such suggestion in my opinion is wrong,” he said.
Councilor Nichole Kennedy, the other member of the minority faction of council, did not support the city manager’s statements.
“He does not speak for me,” Mrs. Kennedy said.
Mrs. Kennedy said that she sat in on every meeting concerning OCF and interacted with both Sen. Ritchie and Mr. Walczyk as well as their staffs.
“They spoke for us, they fought for us. I just disagree with that statement,” Mrs. Kennedy said. “They care about Ogdensburg.”
She said that there is a double standard being played out by some members of city leadership. It was fine when the state representatives were not getting involved in local politics when the public called for them to intercede when the majority of city council supported cuts to its fire and police departments, she stated.
“The public was upset. They were calling Ritchie and Walczyk to stand up and help the citizens of Ogdensburg because they didn’t like what the majority was doing. They said ‘we don’t get involved in local politics.’ It’s not their place. Now they’re asking them to do the same exact thing that they couldn’t do before. But now, they are just on the other side of it,” Mrs. Kennedy said. “As far as home rule, I know they are going to bat for Ogdensburg when it comes to that.”
All it has done is increase a rift between the city and other entities it has worked with in the past, according to the councilor.
“The definition of leadership is getting work done through others. We’re not getting work done through other people because we are alienating everyone and that’s what it comes down to,” she said.
Councilor Dillabough did not respond to an email seeking comment. A call to Mr. Dillabough was not answered and his mailbox was full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.