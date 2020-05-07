OGDENSBURG – The night after City Council voted 4-3 to passed a controversial resolution to cut seven positions, including four police officers, Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly issued a press release blaming the previous council for signing contracts that made it harder to cut more.
“We didn’t make any cuts within the fire department because the previous council, including the current board members Dan Skamperle, Mike Powers and Nicole Kennedy handed the fire department the most lucrative contract in city history,” Mr. Skelly said in his press release. “Right before we took the oath they gave the fire department a six year contract including pay raises and a clause that says no matter how financially strapped the city is, no firemen can be let go.”
The original resolution included cutting four positions in the fire department. That clause was removed on a motion from Councilor Steven M. Fisher Wednesday night. Mr. Skelly said they removed the clause because the firefighters new contract had a minimum staffing clause.
“They should have known that was in the contract,” Mr. Powers said Thursday. “As usual they (Mr. Skelly, Mr. Fisher and councilors John Rishe and William B. Dillabough) didn’t do their due diligence.”
The contract was signed late in 2019 and its details were public knowledge in November, Mr. Powers said.
Mr. Skelly said negotiations have been opened up with the Ogdensburg fire union to see if there are other ways to make concessions that will result in saving money for taxpayers.
“It’s news to me that he is directing the city manager to negotiate with the fire and police. Isn’t he a little late for that?” Mr. Powers said.
“We’re hoping they might be willing to not take a scheduled pay raise this year, or offer a voluntary salary reduction,” Mr. Skelly said in his press release. “We need to save every penny we can for the taxpayers in the city.”
Mr. Skamperle defended the contracts signed before the completion of the 2020 budget.
“As far as the new contracts go, the city gave up miniscule amounts of money when compared to the savings the unions agreed to by exchanging Health Insurance benefits,” Mr. Skamperle said Thursday. “He even got a presentation on the savings to the tune of almost $500,000 the first year.”
The length of the contracts is the result of good negotiations, Mr. Powers said.
“CSCA, NYSCOPBA, any state entity, state police, BCI, everybody is out seven years now,” Mr. Powers said. “You have six years of budget lines that are already established. Their knocking us for supporting a contract that was fair and just, that gained concessions from the unions. That’s what negotiations are. They wouldn’t know about negotiations. They’ve never done any. They wouldn’t even negotiate with me for me to get information from the attorney.”
Mr. Skelly said he has yet to see councilors Skamperle, Powers and Kennedy take public responsibility for negotiating public union contracts with fire and police last year that “practically give away the store.”
“Mayor Skelly has perfected the blame game and is unwilling to work with anyone who will not push his personal end game,” Ms. Kennedy said. “I have always voted ethically and made my own decisions during my time on council and I stand by that. Skelly is oblivious to all the work we have done on council. At last night’s meeting, if you can even call it that, it was evident that no matter how Powers, Skamperle, myself or the tax payers express ourselves it doesn’t matter. They will continue to pursue their own agendas. This is not a better Ogdensburg.”
Mr. Skelly also said in his press release that the previous council had largely ignored the recommendations of the New York State Financial Restructuring Board which filed its report in summer of 2018.
Mr. Skamperle refuted that claim, saying that the Council has been in the process of enacting all recommendations.
Mr. Powers said that he is seeking outside counsel for possible legal action.
“I have inquiries with the Committee on Open Governments,” Mr. Powers said. “I am getting in touch with counsel there over some of the matters with this council. I am looking at some of the ethical issues and more important procedural issues that have gone on. I am actively pursuing counsel outside our city attorney.”
City Council’s next regular meeting is Monday night. The agenda and information on how to join the meeting online will be released Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.