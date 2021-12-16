Ogdensburg mayor found not guilty of harassment charge

FOWLER — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly has been found not guilty of pushing a now retired fire captain to the ground outside of City Hall last December.
In a ruling issued Thursday by Fowler Town Justice Timothy Knowlton, Mr. Skelly was found not guilty of second-degree harassment, a violation, following a more than two-hour bench trial on Dec. 7.
Mr. Skelly had been charged by state police following an alleged physical confrontation with Gerald H. Mack, a now retired captain of the Ogdensburg Fire Department. The incident took place at the Caroline Street entrance to City Hall on Dec. 9, 2020, the night of a special City Council meeting to adopt the city’s 2021 budget.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said that he received the ruling and respected Judge Knowlton’s decision on the matter.
“I believe we presented all the evidence that we could on the matter and ultimately it was up to the judge,” Mr. Pasqua said.
A call to Mr. Skelly went unanswered.
A message was left for Mr. Skelly’s attorney, Peter A. Dumas of Malone.
Mr. Mack declined to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.