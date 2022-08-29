HEUVELTON — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly will appear in Oswegatchie Town Court in September to answer charges of making false statements to Ogdensburg police last November.

Mr. Skelly, 63, will appear before Oswegatchie Town Justice Lindsey Cougler-Bouchey at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 for court action following last week’s pair of charges of providing a false statement, misdemeanors.

Skye Opel
Skye Opel

These are adults right? Unbelievable.

