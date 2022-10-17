Ogdensburg mayor’s case transferred to Oswegatchie Town Court

Skelly

OGDENSBURG — The criminal case against Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly for allegedly making false statements to Ogdensburg police is heading back to Oswegatchie Town Court.

Mr. Skelly was set to appear in Ogdensburg City Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday to answer for two counts of making a false statement, both misdemeanors. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies refiled the charges on Sept. 25 in city court after previous charges, filed in Oswegatchie Town Court, were dismissed Sept. 21 by Justice Lindsey Cougler-Bouchey who ruled that the charges should not have been filed in Oswegatchie’s court, but in the city of Ogdensburg where the alleged crime occurred.

