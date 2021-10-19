FOWLER — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly will have his day in court on a second-degree harassment charge for allegedly pushing a now-retired captain of the city fire department in December of 2020.
Appearing in Fowler Town Court before Town Justice Timothy Knowlton with his attorney, Peter Dumas of Malone, Mr. Skelly sought a bench trial to plead his case. Mr. Knowlton set the bench trial for Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. when he will listen to witnesses and make a decision on the second-degree harassment charge.
While Mr. Skelly’s appearance was set at 9 a.m. Tuesday, neither he nor his attorney were present. Court officials said that they appeared later that morning and proceeded with his case.
A call to Mr. Skelly was not answered or immediately returned.
On Feb. 17, Mr. Skelly was charged with second-degree harassment by state police following an alleged physical confrontation between him and Gerald H. Mack, a now-retired fire captain, on Dec. 9, 2020, the night of a special City Council meeting called to pass the city’s 2021 budget.
It’s alleged that Mr. Skelly was walking into City Hall and he pushed Mr. Mack to the ground.
He was arraigned on March 16 in Fowler Town Court where he pleaded not guilty. Hearings over the last several months have been adjourned due to lawyer scheduling conflicts.
