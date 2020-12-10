OGDENSBURG — A little more than 13 months after his unlikely write-in election victory, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly ushered in a 2021 budget that included a 10% tax cut — a signature promise of his campaign. But he isn’t happy.
“I don’t like it,” Mr. Skelly said about the budget. “Who would like it? We did 10 percent and we’re still at a high-risk area for our tax limit. We are losing city staff. We still have no money to put in our infrastructure, and that is very important to me.
“I am sitting in this beautiful building that our ancestors built and we still don’t have money to put a (new) roof on,” he added.
The city still has a long way to go to put its fiscal house in order, Mr. Skelly said.
If Mr. Skelly is not happy, he is not alone.
Councilors Michael B. Powers, Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle, who have spent the past 11 months as the de facto minority on council, attempted to delay Wednesday night’s vote saying the public had not had a chance to absorb changes made to the preliminary plan after a public hearing Monday night.
Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe said the budget had been available to the public for weeks and that the changes were a response to the public hearing and multiple public work sessions with council members.
An amendment to delay the vote failed by the now too familiar count for Mr. Powers, Mr. Skamperle and Ms. Kennedy of 4-3.
Also not happy with the budget were city firefighters who took part in a demonstration before the meeting and attempted a last-minute negotiation with City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie.
The firefighters’ union delivered an offer and arranged a meeting with Mr. Jellie scheduled Wednesday morning.
The meeting was called off at the last minute by the union, it was revealed Wednesday night by Mr. Powers, because union members learned Mr. Skelly would take part in the discussion. That was a breach of negotiation protocol, Mr. Powers said.
A letter, dated Dec. 9, and addressed to Mr. Jellie spelled out three amendments to the union’s collective bargaining agreement. One of those amendments would reduce the number of firefighters who could be on vacation or other paid time off at the same time.
“There is a potential to have two members off during the same time period for six 28-day cycles out of the year,” the letter states. “This would create up to 4,032 hours of overtime per year ... Multiply that by the average rate of overtime pay of $48.68/hour, and the total overtime cost for the year would be roughly $196,277.”
The offer included a cut to a $1,000 per year stipend for firefighters who are EMTs (all but one are) and an incentive for retirements.
The offer also insisted there be no personnel cuts and that two firefighters facing disciplinary action be granted leniency.
The budget that was approved Wednesday has money for seven fewer firefighters than the 2020 budget, which is less than the 10 cuts originally proposed and, Mr. Jellie said, is the only way to achieve the savings needed.
Mr. Skamperle warned that any savings would be eaten up by the inevitable legal battle with firefighters who would launch a breach of contract lawsuit.
“Who enjoys this?” Mr. Skelly asked. “You can’t even get into City Hall because of the people outside who are upset and it isn’t the salvation that the city needs. It’s just one step and it is far from enough.”
