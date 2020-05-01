OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said he thinks Thursday night’s special meeting, which had to be closed down when the cap on attendees was surpassed, will be rescheduled sometime next week. At least two City Council members think the Mayor should think again.
The meeting never got started. City Clerk Cathy Jock said the Gotomeeting.com app had already reached its maximum for participants before she logged on just before 6 p.m. The city was using the free version of the app and could not adjust for more attendees without contacting the company.
“The staff is working on it and we’re going to spend the money to get the Gotomeeting that is sufficient for what we need so that everyone can speak,” Mr. Skelly said. “As soon as everything is settled we will reschedule it.”
The special meeting was called to consider a resolution to cut the city budget by laying off four city police officers, four city firefighters, the City Assessor, the Parks and Recreation Department and numerous other positions, programs and projects.
City Councilor Dan Skamperle said the resolution is wrong-headed.
“This is just a tremendous cut to city employees and staff. I disagree with most of it,” he said Friday morning.
Mr. Skamperle was among the many people who were unable to log into the meeting.
“I can’t even imagine during a pandemic we are going to lay off a certain number of these essential workers,” Mr. Skamperle said. “What if some of these people get sick and we need them?”
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said the topic was too important to be discussed in a virtual setting.
“We can’t exclude anyone. Everybody deserves the right to comment on what is going on in Ogdensburg,” Ms. Kennedy said.
Even if they set the program up so there are no restrictions on attendance, the performance of the app is inadequate, Ms. Kennedy said.
When the meeting is opened up to public comment, Ms. Jock will unmute everybody that is logged in, unleashing all the background noise from every microphone into the meeting, Ms. Kennedy said.
“I don’t think it is fair to the person that is trying to speak or to the person who is trying to listen,” Ms. Kennedy said.
Ms. Kennedy issued a written statement Friday morning.
“I feel that holding a meeting of this magnitude, when the public cannot physically attend to comment and show support for either side of the resolution, is ethically wrong. We are under a State of Emergency,” she wrote.
Mr. Skelly emailed a prepared statement to the press in which he said he was going to read at the meeting Thursday night.
“Public sector employees should not be exempt from the pain that their friends and neighbors and business owners now face. No one is saying the reductions in the city’s workforce are permanent. But with an uncertain economic future, I believe the cuts are necessary at this time,” he wrote.
Ms. Kennedy said she was appalled by Councilor Steven M. Fisher who said, during the confusing early moments of the meeting when it became apparent that people could not log on, that the City Clerk should delete people from the meeting to make room for City Council members, including the Mayor, who were late.
“When that statement was made my phone started blowing up from concerned citizens,” she said.
Mr. Skamperle said even if the app worked, there were other problems with the meeting.
“Most of this, as far as I’m concerned, is illegal,” Mr. Skamperle said. “We have a city charter that dictates how the city is to be run.”
Mr. Skamperle said the section of the City Charter that deals with limitations of the City Council says that member of the City Council cannot remove a city officer or employee, but can only discuss their views with the City Manager.
Mr. Skamperle said he sought advice from the City Attorney Scott Goldie, but said the City Attorney would not answer his questions unless a majority of the board agreed to ask the question, which they did not.
The rush to layoff workers is unnecessary, Ms. Kennedy said.
“What’s the hurry? We don’t have any actual figures. We have ‘could be this, might be this,’ but I haven’t seen anything from New York State that says ‘you are getting cut ‘x’ amount of dollars,’” she said.
Mr. Skamperle agreed.
“The next stimulus package is probably geared towards small cities and municipalities,” Mr. Skamperle said. “They are going to get rid of these guys prematurely. There is no reason for it right now.”
In Mr. Skelly’s statement, he said people that were protesting the budget cuts were within their rights, but disrespectful.
“While it’s certainly their right as Americans to protest, it also set a poor example for the hundreds of others in the private sector who have lost their livelihoods during this ongoing pandemic. There was no parade when our small businesses closed and families began wondering how to pay their monthly bills, including property tax,” he wrote.
