OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly is calling for another 10 percent cut to the tax rate in the 2022 city budget.
In a statement issued Friday, Mr. Skelly stated that as city officials begin the process of formulating the 2022 annual budget he has requested that City Manager Stephen Jellie deliver a draft budget to city council well before the city charter requirement of Nov. 1.
He stated that he wants the proposal early so “all City Councilors have the opportunity to bring their innovative perspectives and cost-saving ideas to the table while providing maximum opportunity for community members to participate.”
Mr. Skelly wrote that in 2021 after public debate and opposition from some city councilors, the majority of council voted to reduce the tax rate by 10 percent, from $19.86 in 2020 to $17.87 in 2021.
The same will be sought by the mayor in 2022.
The goal to reduce the spending by another 10 percent, from $17.87 to $15.88, would make the tax rate the lowest it has been since 2011.
For a homeowner with property assessed at $100,000 the reduction would mean their tax bill would drop from $1,787 to $1,588, a savings of $199.
“Ogdensburg taxpayers need tax relief, they need to keep more of their own money and they need to know that every dollar of their tax contributions are being invested wisely in the future of the City,” Skelly wrote. “Business as usual, preservation of unaffordable past practice and appeasement of special interests will be replaced with streamlined government operations, new forward moving initiatives and equal consideration of all City residents.”
Mr. Skelly wrote that the 2022 budget will be impacted by an expected loss in sales tax revenue after “the County successfully attacked our second highest source of revenue in 2019/2020 and the effects of that will be impacting in 2022 as we begin the collection of sales tax independent from the County.”
Other issues affecting the budget will be increasing costs of employee healthcare, increases in state mandated retirement contributions and the significant increase in expenses related to the completion of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to Mr. Skelly.
“I am calling on all members of the City Council, City Staff, Union Leaders and members of the community to embrace the fiscal realities facing the City and avoid the practice of fiercely defending one City service over another. We need all of our City services and we must fund them in a balanced manner. We need all of our City employees and we must compensate them for their service and sacrifice in an equitable manner. We need all our City Councilors to participate in this process in the best interest of the entire City and not favor preferred groups over fact based priorities,” wrote Mr. Skelly.
