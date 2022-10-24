HEUVELTON — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly will appear in Oswegatchie Town Court at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 on charges he lied to Ogdensburg police.
Mr. Skelly’s case was originally set for Ogdensburg City Court on Oct. 18 but it was transferred to Oswegatchie Town Court due to conflicts of interest between city judges Marcia L. LeMay and Keith S. Massey Jr.
The charges stem from an investigation into the slashing of tires at Mr. Skelly’s home in November. Mr. Skelly accused Gerald H. Mack, a retired captain with the Ogdensburg Fire Department. On May 24, Mr. Mack had charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, dismissed in Lisbon Town Court due to a lack of evidence.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies allege that Mr. Skelly knowingly made false written statements to an Ogdensburg detective on Nov. 9, 2021.
