OGDENSBURG — On Facebook last week, Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly told residents of Ogdensburg to expect changes to start taking place.
The comments coincided with an announcement from City Manager Sarah Purdy of her intention to retire and prompted a scathing letter from the unions representing police officers and firefighters.
“There will be a lot of news breaking about our City and about the City Mayor. Please remember you voted for change and by your voting in three new City Counselors and a new City Mayor into office you spoke loudly for change,” Mr. Skelly posted on Friday.
On Saturday, he commented on a budget reduction options offered by Ms. Purdy.
“The budget reduction plan presented to Council from the City Manager offered 338,000,00 dollars in cuts, 169,000.00 dollars of the proposed cuts had already been made from the City Council hiring freeze in January,” Mr. Skelly wrote. “The remaining cuts to the budget were mainly taking away more quality of life from Ogdensburg citizens, such as all children recreation activities would be cancelled and not opening the city landfill on Saturday for yard debris. Just one small fact before I leave you, Summer Recreation for Ogdensburg Children cost almost exactly what one OPD Officer made in overtime, 32,000.00 dollars.”
On Tuesday, Mr. Skelly posted a picture of a computer screen showing the median household income in Ogdensburg is $38,901. Median is the middle number in a set of data. The average household income in Ogdensburg is $59,246.
“When I see City Employees make in excess of 30 thousand dollars in overtime and get no real answers to my questions I get frustrated,” Mr. Skelly wrote. “This City has become a playhouse for some and gloom and doom for others. I will be leveling the playing field.”
It was that post that prompted a response from the unions.
“...rather than professionally conduct himself, he makes inflammatory statements against the City’s workforce. To suggest that any City employee, no mater (sic) the department he may be referring to, treats the City as a “playhouse” and “piggybank” is quite frankly, a slap in the face to the hardworking men and women of this community. The mayor outwardly suggests employees are stealing from the taxpayer. It is untrue, insulting, and slanderous to each and every employee who gets up and goes to work each and every day to work for our citizens. It is insulting to the employees who answer their phones, pagers, or a call from the City to respond to any emergency that may arise. This speaks to the type of leadership coming from the Mayor’s Office,” the press release stated, which was delivered late Friday afternoon.
The press release, which was sent from the Ogdensburg Police Supervisory Unit, the Ogdensburg Patrolman’s Benevolent Association and the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, discussed how police and fire departments have to work beyond a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule and need to be ready to respond to all types of emergencies at any time of the day, and acknowledged the current economic climate is going to force hard changes.
“There is no doubt that hard choices need to be made by the Council and Mayor. Unions understand this. But to blame the employees or the department heads for the financial condition or tax rate of the City, lacks leadership or any thoughtful insight. The Unions representing City employees will call out the Mayor each and every time he decides to make such slanderous statements,” the press release stated.
City Council meets tonight at 7 and will be conducted using the Gotomeeting.com video conferencing platform. Members of the public can access and participate in the meeting at http://wdt.me/twpHco or by calling 1-312-757-3121 and entering access code 435-586-197.
