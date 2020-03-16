OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly issued a press release asking county residents to help him “push back,” against a new sales tax distribution being negotiated by County Legislators and the City of Ogdensburg.
“Let’s call it what it is,” Mr. Skelly said in his press release. “It’s an old-fashioned money grab by the county. The city depends on the sales tax money for our own operating expenses and so do the towns and villages. There is no reason for the county to try to grab even more money from the hard-paying taxpayers that are our friends and neighbors.”
Mr. Skelly and St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairman Joe Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, clashed over the topic at the City Council’s March 9 meeting.
After Mr. Skelly spoke at length about the sales tax issue at the meeting, calling it unfair and saying that it would devastate Ogdensburg finances, Mr. Lightfoot said that he was not interested in negotiating the agreement in public.
“If we are going to do negotiations they should be done in the manner that negotiations are conducted. Not in the newspaper,” Mr. Lightfoot said.
Mr. Lightfoot stuck to his position when asked to respond to Mr. Skelly’s press release.
“I will not be responding to Mr Skelly’s latest ramblings,” Mr. Lightfoot wrote in an email to the Times.
The negotiations are over the city’s share of a 1 percent sales tax the county has been collecting.
The city receives 6.44 percent of the extra 1 percent, while the remaining towns and villages split 10 percent. The county retains 83.6 percent of the extra 1 percent.
In 2018, the city received more than $900,000 as its portion.
In his news release Mr. Skelly asked county residents to contact him at his Facebook page or at his City Hall email address, jskelly@ogdensburg.org to show support.
Mr. Skelly argues that the county has a large fund balance and instead of taking more 83.6 percent of the extra penny, it should take only 50 percent and distribute the rest to the city, towns and villages.
“A rising tide lifts all boats, and what is good for Ogdensburg is good for our friends and neighbors and for the county as a whole,” Mr. Skelly wrote in his press release. “Let’s stop this foolish money grab at the county level and do what’s right for all taxpayers.”
