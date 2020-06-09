OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said Tuesday he wants former Watertown Mayor Jeffery E. Graham to fill in as interim city manager in Ogdensburg.
In May, Ogdensburg City Council put City Manager Sarah Purdy on paid leave until the end of this month when she’s set to retire. In a sweeping resolution that included several layoffs and reorganization of departments, council members included leaving the city manager position open until the end of the year.
Mr. Skelly said the situation is fluid.
“There’s so much to do and it’s just too great a load on Adrea (Assistant City Manager and Planning Director Andrea Smith), and we don’t want these projects falling behind,” Mr. Skelly said.
Mr. Skelly said it was his idea to approach Mr. Graham.
“He and I have talked different times and I just think that he would be great for it,” Mr. Skelly said.
Mr. Skelly said he hasn’t talked to everybody on council about the idea.
“It leaked out so we are kind of dealing with it,” Mr. Skelly said. “Everything isn’t agreed upon.”
Councilor Nichole Kennedy said she had not heard of the idea.
“Apparently the hiring freeze only applies to positions the majority doesn’t want to fill,” Ms. Kennedy said.
Mr. Graham served as mayor of Watertown from 1992 to 1999 and again from 2004 to 2015.
“It’s a really rough situation they have up there,” Mr. Graham said of the contentious City Council meetings, “which is compounded by the fact that the city has some big challenges. They are spending too much money and they have that sewage plant they bought into. It may have placated the unions, but it is not a good deal.”
Mr. Graham said he had a lot to consider before agreeing to take the position.
“What Skelly told me he was looking for was somebody who didn’t really care about a career or something in the future, just someone who would do it on an interim basis,” Mr. Graham said. “I told him I would give it some consideration, but I am not naïve about the difficulties they have up there.”
Mr. Graham said the best thing for the city to do would be to make it so the job was doable by Ms. Smith and that he would need to consider the time commitment he would need to make.
“I certainly would have to stop what I am doing now, including radio.” Mr. Graham said. Mr. Graham hosts a talk radio show on WATN AM 1240 each weekday.
Neither Mr. Skelly or Mr. Graham would commit to a timeline for making a decision, but both said it would need to be done sooner rather than later.
(1) comment
Mayor is a man of action. Does what he said he will do which is rare!!
