OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly has scheduled a special meeting of the City Council to consider a resolution to place City Manager Sarah Purdy on paid administrative leave until she retires next month.
The resolution reads, in part, “...the City Manager has failed to implement the necessary budget adjustments requested by this City Council, and has otherwise obstructed its plans to improve the City’s financial health.”
The meeting, which will be held on Gotomeeting.com, is set for 4 p.m. Thursday.
Three city councilors, John Rishe, Steven M. Fisher, William B. Dillabough and Mr. Skelly will take the action over Ms. Purdy’s response to a resolution passed by council in raucous special meeting on May 6.
The resolution directed Ms. Purdy to implement several cost reductions to the 2020 budget.
Ms. Purdy subsequently sought advice from the City Attorney Scott Goldie on three of the directives — to layoff four city police officers, reduce police overtime by 40 percent and layoff one housing inspector.
Mr. Goldie’s reply included this statement: “The authority to suspend or remove employees rests with you as the City Manager. Since the City Council does not have the authority to direct you to remove employees, their resolution has no legal effect with regards to resolution numbers 1 and 5 (the police and housing inspector layoffs), other than to express in clear uncertain terms their views. With that being said, you may want to further consult with the City Council on the pros and cons of these issues.”
Ms. Purdy then asked Mr. Goldie in an email if the resolution — because it directed her to layoff employees — was in violation of the section of the City Charter that deals with the limits of City Council.
In the reply email, Mr. Goldie said that he specified in his earlier email that the resolution did not violate the City Charter.
“Specifically asking you to cut positions for budget purposes, particularly based on their concerns over significantly reduced income projections, does not violate the Charter,” Mr. Goldie wrote in the email. “The City Manager is the mechanism by which the Board acts. You can chose to follow or not follow their directive at your own peril.”
The emails were supplied to the Times by Mr. Skelly.
“I am shocked that the Mayor released those,” Ms. Purdy said. “That is a violation of attorney-client privilege.”
Mr. Skelly said the unusual hour of the meeting — normally meetings are held at 7 p.m. — was because it was the earliest he could schedule it.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said that the early hour of the meeting was to keep attendance down.
“There is no transparency here,” he said. “This is to keep the public from attending.”
The action against Ms. Purdy is retaliatory and vengeance on the part of Mr. Skelly, Mr. Skamperle said.
“There is no other purpose,” he said.
At the end of April, Ms. Purdy announced her retirement as of June 26.
Mr. Skamperle and Councilor Michael B. Powers said Mr. Skelly is setting the city up for a lawsuit.
“This is retaliation and retribution for Monday’s meeting. The city manager and clerk have all filed workplace violence complaints against Rishe and Skelly, if this resolution passes — the city will be culpable for the damages in a lawsuit,” Mr. Powers wrote in an email to the Times.
The public can attend the meeting by using the link wdt.me/SpecialMeeting or by calling 1-213-929-4212 and entering access code -992-751-490. The link can also be used to pre-register.
(3) comments
The Mayor who works for the taxpayers St.Lawrence county top leader.
If you like arrogant bullies, I guess he's ok.
Umm the mayor of Ogdensburg does not work for the taxpayers of St. Law Cty.
