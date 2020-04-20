OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly delivered a news release Monday advocating merging the Parks and Recreation Department with the Department of Public Works and making major reductions in overtime pay at the City Police Department.
“These are both changes that are probably overdue and should have been done by past city councils,” Mr. Skelly said in his release. “The city of Ogdensburg and communities across St. Lawrence County and the state are going to have financial problems this year because of the virus. Now is the time to start looking at where the government can save money. Putting more on the backs of the taxpayers is not an option to me.”
City Manager Sarah Purdy said she had been looking at the possible merger of the DPW and Parks and Rec, but was surprised by Mr. Skelly’s press release and wanted to discuss the possibility with the entire City Council.
“We are supposed to be addressing these things at next Monday’s council meeting,” Ms. Purdy said.
She also said Mr. Skelly was not seeing the entire picture when it came to police overtime.
“I’d like to see at least a 40 percent reduction in overtime costs in the police department,” Mr. Skelly said in his release. “The police chief will be giving us a report on why we spend so much on overtime. Spending $300,000 or more every year on overtime, when you have a 29-officer department, needs to be fixed.”
Overtime is figured into the police department budget because it is not completely a city expense, Ms. Purdy said.
“You have to look at the total budget, you can’t just look at the expense, you have to look at the revenue,” she said. “There are some operations that our police department runs strictly on an overtime basis and we receive reimbursement for those things. There are various grants that offset some of other expenses. So to just look at the expense line and focus on that is not the total picture.”
There also needs to be overtime in the budget because police work doesn’t always fit into work shifts.
“Sometimes they have overtime because there is crime,” Ms. Purdy said. “Crime happens when it happens and sometimes you have to call people back in.”
Ms. Purdy said she will have a report at next Monday’s meeting that will spell out deep cuts she is proposing to meet the loss in revenue that is expected.
“What the New York State Association of Counties is projecting is a range of sales tax revenue loss will be anywhere from 4 percent to 12 percent,” she said. “For us that’s either a loss of $148,000 if it is 4 percent and at the high end, if it’s 12 percent of about $446,000.”
Ms. Purdy said that she could get this year’s budget cut close to the $446,000 projected loss, but that it was not pretty.
“What I can’t do, without a lot of discussion with the city council, is to go forward and do further reductions for next year,” she said. “Then we are truly into wholesale slaughter and that means significant service reductions. They are going to have to make hard choices.”
Mr. Skelly did not return a phone call asking for more details.
City Council meets at 7 p.m., April 27, in a virtual format. Instructions on how to attend the meeting will be delivered later this week.
