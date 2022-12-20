Ogdensburg McDonald’s employee charged with arson

OGDENSBURG — An employee at McDonald’s is facing an arson charge for allegedly starting a fire at the fast-food restaurant Tuesday morning, according to Ogdensburg police.
City police charged Christian M. Iuraduri, 44, with fourth-degree arson, a felony. He was issued an appearance ticket and released to be arraigned in city court at a later date.
On Tuesday at approximately 10:53 a.m., city police were sent to McDonald’s, 1134 Paterson St., by members of the city fire department after receiving a report of a fire at the restaurant that appeared to be intentionally set. The police department’s fire investigation unit was notified and responded.
City police said that Mr. Iuraduri, a maintenance worker, set hand sanitizer that had leaked onto the top of a utility cart on fire on purpose. The ensuing fire got out of control resulting in damage to the building and the building’s fire suppression system to go off resulting in the evacuation of the restaurant.
McDonald’s was expected to reopen around 5 p.m. following a cleanup, according to city police.
