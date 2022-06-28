OGDENSBURG — A report on sales tax revenues presented to the Ogdensburg City Council on Monday night shows that in the first two months of preempting, or collecting its own sales tax, the city has just barely met its targeted monthly goal.
In June of last year, council voted unanimously to preempt 1.5% of local sales tax collected within the city limits. This process allows the city to collect 1.5% of the local 3% sales tax that is normally collected by the county.
Adding to this, the city is allowed to collect up to an additional 1% of sales tax within city limits due to home rule legislation. In order to meet its yearly goal of $3 million, the city must collect $250,000 in sales tax each month.
“We are at that line within our first two months of preemption with arguably no excess of $250,000 of collections per month,” City Comptroller Angela M. Gray said. “That is relying on the county’s half of percent share and our successful home rule legislation to come in about two months. But that is the only way we’ll make up that $250,000 in those two months. Without that we would not even be hitting the $250,000 target per month under preemption.”
Ms. Gray reported that the city’s year to date collection is $1,606,678. She is projecting the yearly collection to be around $3.2 million, but simply doubling that, she said, is not necessarily the way to look at it.
“To her point, I wouldn’t rely on that because the first three months of the year were based on us getting 6.44% of the total county take,” City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said. “The best case scenario would be we maintain $1.6 million which would give us $3.2 million and we budgeted for $3 million so we would be $200,000 over budget.”
Mr. Jellie added that the city is right around the number it expected at this point.
“It’s going to be a little less or a little more, but we’re not going to see a million dollar increase,” Mr. Jellie said. “Recently, they just announced they’re 19% above where they were last year so it’s not that we’re below, we’re below on the new formula based on the new formula and the way we’re doing it. Sales tax is not slow, the county is up 19% so we’re right there and shouldn’t expect anything higher.”
Councilor John A. Rishe questioned whether the city is collecting more or less sales tax under preemption than in previous years when the city was not collecting its own sales tax.
“Less,” Ms. Gray answered. “Say those two months preempting, and we were just to take those two as a sample, extrapolate that out over 12 months, we would be expecting only $3 million in sales tax and last year we were at $4.7 million.”
