CANTON — An Ogdensburg man was told he ran out of chances for help Monday in St. Lawrence County Court, before he was sentenced to prison for cooking meth.
Joshua M. Frajda, 32, of 1111 Congress St., was sentenced, as a second-felony offender, to four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision for his May 16 guilty plea to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Originally released on probation supervision, County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards said had Mr. Frajda followed his released conditions he would have been placed on one year of interim probation to earn straight probation, instead, he was rearrested on a new meth charge, tested positive for drugs and failed to report to probation and get a chemical dependency evaluation.
He was picked up on a warrant and jailed, after which he sought acceptance into the court’s Judicial Diversion Program with the opportunity to still earn straight probation.
He was told by Judge Richards that if he failed at JDP he would face a maximum sentence.
On Monday, the judge said Mr. Frajda was released from jail to go to inpatient treatment “but never bothered to appear.”
The judge said Mr. Frajda said his mother, who was supposed to be his ride to treatment, was ill and his mother followed up with a letter taking responsibility, the judge said; however, Mr. Frajda never reported that to probation as required; moreover, he tested positive for multiple drugs at the time he was picked up on the warrant, the judge said.
His attorney, Public Defender James M. McGahan, asked the judge mandate that Mr. Frajda be placed in the prison’s Willard Drug Treatment Program or Shock incarceration, in order to address his approximate 20 year battle with addiction.
But the judge said Mr. Frajda will get no help from him, telling him he had two shots to address his addiction but that he wanted to “cook meth,” calling him a “public safety problem.”
“I gave you help and you blew me off, you blew me off so the next step is public safety,” Judge Richards said. “You want to sweet talk your way into something other than prison. We put you in a position twice to address your addiction. There isn’t anything else the system can offer you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.