CANTON — The trial of an Ogdensburg woman accused of drug possession and making methamphetamine got underway in St. Lawrence County Court on Friday morning.
Kelsey Rubadue, 26, of 829 Caroline St., is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacturing of meth.
The indictment charges on April 2 in the city of Ogdensburg, Ms. Rubadue with Harold Planty, 44, and Melissa Planty, 41, both of 717 Knox St., Ogdensburg, possessed elements and materials to make methamphetamine.
Jury selection for Ms. Rubadue’s trial began on Tuesday and concluded late Thursday after the first panel of jurors, of which only 10 were selected, ran out and a second panel had to be summoned to round out the 12-person jury.
Witnesses began taking the stand Friday following opening statements and the trial is expected to continue into early next week,
Ms. Rubadue had been offered a plea deal on Sept. 9, one that she declined while having collapsed into tears.
The plea deal would have had Ms. Rubadue plead guilty to the reduced third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charge, with the court committing to send her to prison for five years with three years of post-release supervision. The court would have also recommended the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to allow her to participate in any programs they deem her eligible for.
But as she sobbed, her attorney, Daniel C. Ramsey, told the court she was rejecting the offer and that she would take the case to trial where, if convicted, she could face 14 years in prison as a second-felony offender.
