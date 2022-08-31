Ogdensburg motorist charged in Hammond hit and run that killed N.J. man

St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Court Street, Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

HAMMOND — An Ogdensburg motorist has been charged in the death of a pedestrian hit and killed while walking on Route 12 in the town of Hammond Monday morning.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday charged Gavin W. Murray, 19, Ogdensburg, with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, a Class D felony, and tampering with physical evidence, an E felony.

