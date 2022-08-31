Ogdensburg motorist charged in Hammond hit and run that killed N.J. man

HAMMOND — An Ogdensburg motorist has been charged in the death of a pedestrian hit and killed while walking on Route 12 in the town of Hammond Monday morning.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday charged Gavin W. Murray, 19, Ogdensburg, with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, a Class D felony, and tampering with physical evidence, an E felony.
The charges stem from an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Route 12 between 5 and 6 a.m. on Monday that left Sean A. Salisbury, 28, of New Jersey, dead following a collision with a vehicle while he was walking along the highway.
Deputies said that Mr. Murray allegedly attempted to conceal the vehicle used in the hit-and-run and altered the vehicle by removing damaged parts.
Mr. Murray was arraigned in Canton Town Court and was released to appear at a later date.
Deputies were assisted in the investigation by state police and the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
The investigation is continuing.
