OGDENSBURG — The city is moving forward with a $7.5 million project to transform the Greenbelt Park system and make shoreline improvements through the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
The Greenbelt is comprised of Morissette Park, Library Park, Crescent Park, the municipal marina and all public lands bordering the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie rivers from Caroline to Lafayette streets.
The project involves installing new riprap stone on the riverside walls, raising elevations to prevent future flood damage, a new marina sheet wall on the outside of the municipal pier, a new playground, and new pickleball and tennis courts.
The renovations will be covered mostly by the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, which was implemented by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2019 after flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The program focuses on projects aimed at increasing the resilience of shoreline communities by strengthening infrastructure and promoting economic development. Eight counties — Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Cayuga, Niagara, Orleans, Monroe and Wayne — make up five REDI regions.
Already underway, REDI work along portions of the Maple City Trail is repairing damage from flooding in 2017 and 2019. The 2.4-mile trail runs along the city’s northern shore of the Oswegatchie River and continues along the southern shore of the St. Lawrence River. Fill will raise the elevation of the adjacent trail and open spaces, Andrea L. Smith, the city’s planning and development director, said earlier this summer.
“The new Redi-Rock style seawall will provide shoreline stabilization along the Oswegatchie River that will enable residents continued access to the river’s edge for both passive and active recreation,” Ms. Smith said.
Three sections of the trail are closed for the work — just south of the pedestrian bridge, at the top of the stairs behind the U.S. Post Office, and Mechanic Street just north of Crescent Place.
Ms. Smith said this summer that she anticipates those sections will remain closed through at least the end of the year. Other parts of the trail are open to the public.
On Tuesday, crews from J.H. Sheehan Construction, Potsdam, continued work on the north-shore seawall along the Oswegatchie.
The Ogdensburg City Council got an update on the Greenbelt REDI project Monday night.
TJ Fiacco Construction, Norwood, was awarded the contract at a base bid of $7,526,400. The REDI will be covering $6,301,180, Mackenzie Cole, city recreation director, said during the meeting. Council voted Aug. 22 to allow the city to spend $1,225,220 from the general fund to cover the remainder of the Fiacco contract.
The Greenbelt Park, including Kids Kingdom, will be closed beginning Oct. 1 for the project.
The construction includes installation of steel sheet piling, cast-in-place concrete cap extensions to existing steel sheet pile walls, riprap shoreline protection, marina and dock improvements, new playground equipment, new tennis and pickleball courts, asphalt paving, concrete sidewalks, tree planting and landscaping, utility modifications, and lighting and associated electrical work.
Kids Kingdom and the personalized fencing around the playground will also be demolished to make way for new equipment.
“It will be closed until further notice,” Ms. Smith said. “The contract allows for various milestones for things like the playground completion, the tennis courts and the marina work. But in general terms, there is a 365-day, at least one calendar year, from the notice to proceed, which has not yet been issued.”
Ms. Smith hopes the project will not take a full year to complete, but until the project is further along, the city will not be releasing a tentative reopening date.
“The construction will benefit the community tremendously,” Ms. Cole said. “It is allowing the city to make Morissette Park and Greenbelt an even better place than it is now. Allowing us to update the courts and the playground is a huge asset.”
During the previous council meeting, councilors voiced concerns about the personalized fencing around the Kids Kingdom playground.
“We will be working with the public on Friday and Saturday of this week,” Ms. Smith said Monday. “If you come to the park, you must know where your fence post is, so take time to identify it beforehand. Staff will be available to remove it for you.”
The public is welcome to the park for their personalized fencing from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve had a few calls to the recreation director from people that may or may not be able to make those two dates and we are making accommodations for that,” Ms. Smith said. “Largely we’ve gotten good feedback that people will be available at those times so we’re looking forward to working with the public on that.”
For more information about the park closure or how to obtain the personalized fencing, contact Ms. Cole in the recreation office at 315-393-1980 or mcole@ogdensburg.org.
