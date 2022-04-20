OGDENSBURG — Lanie L. Massia died in a crash less than a month after finally finding the thing she loved doing.
Ms. Massia, who grew up in Ogdensburg, had been an EMT for only a few weeks before she died on April 12 in a hospital surrounded by family members — five days after being in a car crash by herself in South Carolina. She was 28.
She hadn’t received her plaques to mark her graduation from the EMT academy. The South Carolina academy she attended honored her with plaques on Tuesday.
“Even though I couldn’t save her, she was happy saving lives,” said Robin Massia, Lanie’s mother. “She had a heart bigger than her body.”
At Ogdensburg Free Academy, Ms. Massia ran track, was a cheerleader and played in the marching band. She was regularly on the honor roll and hardly ever finished a class without earning an A. After graduation, she shopped around for careers, but nothing seemed to fit. She tried cosmetology, college and waitressing. None were right for her.
Then she became a mother to Zayne and Kambri. She was a stay-at-home mom and absolutely adored her children, her mother said.
“Her son, Zayne, is momma’s boy,” her mother said. “Kambri is a little younger, but Zayne was her heart and she is his heart.”
Ms. Massia had moved to Florida, then Kansas, back to Florida and most recently to South Carolina. That’s where she found the Richland Academy. She was one of the first EMT students to graduate from the academy.
It stunned her family that she was becoming an EMT. Ms. Massia lost her oldest brother in a fire in Plattsburgh, her father shortly after that and her middle brother just last year. Her mother worried about how she would handle the job, but also knew how she treated others. Her family described her as the type of person who, no matter how hard she was hurting mentally, she was still positive and bubbly with everyone she came across. So, the transition into an ambulance was seamless after all, and she thrived.
“She finally found what made her happy,” her mother said. “She would call me about it all the time and say ‘Mom I lost somebody today,’ or ‘Mom I saved a life.’”
Ms. Massia hoped people were proud of her, family members said.
“She would call me all the time and ask if I was proud of her,” said Frankki Massia, Lanie’s sister. “Of course we were all proud of her. You could tell she loved it.”
On April 7, Ms. Massia was about three minutes from home when she crashed. It has been a whirlwind for the family to get information about what happened, they said. Frankki traveled from Ogdensburg to South Carolina to see her sister and get any information she could. Frankki went to the crash site, saw the tire marks and the sign her sister hit. Then she spoke with two men who were bystanders. They stayed with Ms. Massia until first responders arrived on scene the day of the crash.
From what she and their family could find, it appears Ms. Massia was driving down a road she rarely used. There were a few items found on the floor of her car, so they think she could have been reaching for something when a sharp curve bent the road. She went off the road and crashed in a ditch. Frankki said the airbags did not go off and her head struck the windshield. She was then knocked unconscious and left without oxygen for roughly 20 minutes before the two men found her. Ms. Massia remained on a ventilator in the hospital for days.
Frankki flew to South Carolina on Monday, the day before her sister died. She was able to stay all night in the hospital with Ms. Massia, holding her hand for most of the time.
On Tuesday, the ventilator was turned off, and Ms. Massia’s body couldn’t survive on its own.
“They gave us as long as we needed,” Frankki said of the hospital staff, ”up until her last breath.”
Frankki said she takes comfort in knowing her sister didn’t suffer.
Ms. Massia’s funeral is set for Tuesday at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg. That’s where most of her family is, and Frankki is excited and a little nervous about the services since an overwhelming amount of people might show up.
Between a GoFundMe and an account set up by the Community Bank in Ogdensburg, roughly $11,000 has been raised for the family and her kids. It’s made her family feel grateful, Frankki said, and prideful that Ms. Massia will be laid to rest in the north country.
“It was an eye-opener for us,” Frankki said. “We knew how amazing she was because she’s our sister but to see how many people she impacted and how many people loved her has blown our family away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.