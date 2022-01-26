Ogdensburg native elected to retail union executive post

An Ogdensburg native has been elected as the secretary-treasurer of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union that represents approximately 100,000 workers across the U.S. He was elected to the position last week.
Robert Layng Jr., formerly of Ogdensburg, is the son of Robert Layng and the late Davalene Layng. He is a 1985 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy. Mr. Layng began his career with the RWDSU as an intern in 1996 and has held numerous positions within the union including operations manager, comptroller and most recently executive assistant to the president.
“I could not be more honored and humbled to have been elected to fill the role of Secretary-Treasurer of the RWDSU,” Mr. Layng said in a news release. “I want to thank RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum for his trust and nomination, my parents for the work ethic they instilled in me and my entire family for their support. RWDSU members are facing some of the most extraordinary challenges they’ve ever seen as many continue to fulfill essential and frontline positions in the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Layng was elected by the union’s executive board to serve out the term vacated by retiring RWDSU Secretary-Treasurer Jack Wurm Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.