Have a conversation with Brandon S. Wright and you can tell he loves movies, a lot.
And the Ogdensburg native isn’t afraid to let you know what he thinks about a particular film either.
In fact, Wright has turned his love of movies into a hobby, reviewing them on all sorts of media and social media. You can find his movie reviews titled “Wright at the Movies” on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and even on TikTok.
Wright, the son of Steve and Linda Wright, Ogdensburg, has always had a love of movies.
“Some of my favorite reviews I’ve gotten to do over the years are the big blockbuster Marvel movies and the Indie films and film festival stuff like ‘Zburg’ and ‘Here Alone,’” said Wright, “I’m such a nerd for this stuff. I love all film and I love being able to talk to people about all the different sides of it.”
After graduating from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 2012, he studied at SUNY Canton taking some graphic design courses. It was when he was at college when he began suffering from depression.
“I was having trouble in school, not really finding my place and what I wanted to do. Career-wise I was a little confused and I started to get into a slump. I began watching a lot of YouTube and I watch a lot of movie-stuff obviously and I thought ‘I could do that.’And I started messing around with it. I am proud of myself,” said Wright, “It kind of helped me dig myself out of that pit and created an outlet for me. I have been doing it ever since.”
So in 2014, he began making his movie reviews and he discovered his true passion - film.
He can remember his first movie review – “Sin City 2.” At that point, it was just a trailer of the movie with his voice taped over giving his opinion on the movie. It was a favorable review then, but he isn’t sure if he would give it that now if he watched it again.
“I keep it around because it’s a cool reminder of how far I’ve come since. I’m a little embarrassed by it but at the same time kind of proud of it too,” said Wright.
It can be tough getting your thoughts about a particular movie down to a four to five minute snippet, even if you have 15 minutes worth of dialogue. Too long and it would lose interest for some people, too short and you could miss driving the point home to viewers.
“It’s a battle of trying to say worthwhile stuff but at the same time, not wasting you or someone else’s time right, trying to find that balance,” he said.
He films himself with cameras and a green-screen behind him allows him to put images in after he’s done recording.
“I write up quick little bullet points then I hit record,” said Wright, “And then I sit down at my computer with Adobe After Effect and I just start chipping away at it until I find 20 minutes, then 15 minutes, then 10 minutes then hopefully I can get it to five minutes if I can.”
The process itself is “really fun.”
The reviews at the beginning were done just for fun. More than seven years later and with close to 200 reviews under his belt, he’s still having a blast putting out several reviews a month for people to see.
“I’d like to do this forever as this is what I’d be doing anyway, with or without a camera,” said Wright, who currently lives in Potsdam and is in the education field, “I’d just be screaming about movies to anybody that will listen.”
Ultimately, Wright would love to turn this hobby into a career, either being a full-time YouTube film critic or have a column in a newspaper.
“The fact is I love movies and anyway I can talk about them professionally and make friends and connections is all I’ve ever wanted,” said Wright, adding “I want to start a film loving community here in northern New York.”
WRIGHT’S INVOLVEMENT, REVIEW OF ‘ZBURG’
As a movie and film fan, Wright had the opportunity to not only review a locally-made web series filmed in Ogdensburg, but help out in its actual filming.
“Zburg,” a 15-episode web series released in 2018 and created by Mark Valley and Ethan Henry, starred an all local cast and crew. Wright was invited to watch some of the filming and hang out with the crew at Sherman Inn. He even stepped in for the sound guy who was unavailable and was able to hold a boom microphone for several scenes.
“It made the review that much more personal,” he said.
The plot summary for “Zburg” states, “Surrounded by petty thieves and outlaws, 12-year-old Tyler Doud has to negotiate his future in a forgotten post-industrial town on the northern border. As drug suppliers compete over the region a murder rocks the small town.”
The following are portions of Wright’s four minute, 30-second review of “Zburg” on YouTube:
“I would describe it as a gritty, small town drama, comedy. Which is hard to wrap your head around, but when you watch it, it makes a lot of sense. Much like other quirky small town shows like ‘Twin Peaks’ or ‘Parks and Recreation’ there’s a lot of different characters and there’s a lot of different tones and you go back and forth between all of these different side stories and you really get a breath of fresh air every couple of minutes. Every couple of minutes there’s a new character and they’re doing something else.”
‘The cinematography is beautiful. It might be my favorite part of the whole project. Simply because it is Ogdensburg. It’s so cool seeing my hometown shown in such a big, official, beautiful, Hollywood web series. We get to see Phillip’s Diner. We get to see the Canadian border. We get to see Stewart’s. We get to see all of these places that I know that I have grown up around and finally people are seeing it for as beautiful as it really is.”
“It’s interesting. This is a story that is very realistic and very honest, it’s not some big Hollywood story. It’s about real people and it’s telling realistic stories. It really honors Ogdensburg and the north country all the way down to our funny accents, our obsession with coffee and our obsession with maple syrup. It’s all on full display.”
“Bravo to everyone involved. Bravo to everyone supporting it. This is something really exciting and really cool. This is celebrating Northern New York and its celebrating filmmakers. There are real
stories to tell up here and there’s people with really fascinating and interesting lives and we’re finally getting to tell these stories.”
“I mean I got to work with a guy who played Superman. That’s a bucket list moment isn’t it?”
WRIGHT’S TOP 10 MOVIE REVIEWS
The following movies and other films are “Wright at the Movies” top 10 favorite reviews:
1) “Zburg” (2018) - “What better way to represent Ogdensburg and it’s film culture, than a Mark Valley production shot in town? I got to hang out on set and learn how an actual film series is made.”
2) “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) - “An end of an era, the Marvel Universe 10 year legacy all wraps up here, and it delivers on all fronts.”
3) “Blade Runner” (1982) - “Futurism is a huge part of who I am, and the ‘Blade Runner” movies have always represented looking to the future and also the past.”
4) 7 News (not a movie review) - “Being recognized on the news show I used to watch growing up is amazing and I’m so honored that my community is supporting me.”
5) “Here Alone” (2016) - “An indie movie shot in Northern New York, an awkward premiere party, and here we are.”
6) “Coco” (2017) - “Being a Pixar fan means you love when movies make you cry, and this movie still makes me just lose it.”
7) “Dunkirk” (2017) - “While definitely a dad’s war movie, Christopher Nolan’s experimental film making leaps to new levels of realism with this one.”
8) “Matrix Resurrections” (2021) - “The once ground-breaking Sci-Fi action series returns to do it again. One problem... the ground’s already broken.”
9) “The Emoji Movie (2017) - “No words can describe my feelings on this soulless cash-grab of brain-melting, brainwashing, time wasting, nonsense.”
10) “Ready Player One” (2018) - “80s nostalgia fest, directed by the king of 80s nostalgia fests, for 80s nostalgic fans. Actually turns out to be a fun, little movie.”
HOW TO FOLLOW ‘WRIGHT AT THE MOVIES’
“Wright at the Movies” can be followed on the following platforms:
YouTube - Wrightatmovies
Twitter - Wrightatmovies
Instagram - wrightatthemovies
TikTok - wrightatthemovies
Facebook - Brandon Wright - film maker and critic
