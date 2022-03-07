CHARLESTON, SC — An Ogdensburg native has been awarded an Air Force Commendation Medal for his work involving the withdrawal of forces from Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. Kresten E. Ericksen, the son of Paula and Chris Ericksen and a 2004 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy, received the medal for outstanding achievement for his actions between June 15-30 of 2021.
Ericksen is a technical sergeant assigned to the 437 Aircraft Maintenance Special Operations Flight, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 437th Maintenance Group, 437th Airlift Wing in Charleston, S.C.
According to the medal certification, Sgt. Ericksen executed strategic and tactical airlift planning for a time sensitive mission with global implications.
“He deployed as the sole aircraft maintenance planner in support of Operation MARAUDER SHIELD to execute the presidentially directed Afghanistan retrograde, where he coordinated six deliberately selected aircrews for the rapid withdrawal from Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. Sgt. Ericksen’s keen oversight enabled uninterrupted airlift with no maintenance delays throughout the entire operation. Furthermore, he equipped the Air Mission Commander and Ground Forces Commander with vital data to facilitate split-second decisions for the evolving mission,” the certification stated.
The certification continued, “Sergeant Ericksen flawlessly synchronized aircraft maintenance efforts through the Joint Operations Center, which empowered a fleet of 14 aircraft to safely traverse three countries within 24 hours. His meticulous attention to detail was crucial to the swift, covert exfiltration of 821 Special Operations Forces and over 541,000 pounds of cargo under blacked-out conditions in a contested area.”
Ericksen enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 24, 2005. He has two children, Kresten and Teeghen Ericksen, who live in Ogdensburg.
