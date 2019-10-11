OGDENSBURG — A woman who city police say was at the head of a local non-profit organization had been taking funds raised to pay for the group and using the cash for her own personal expenses.
City police charged Kristen Marie Legault, 36, of 7407 Route 37, felony first-degree scheme to defraud.
Det. Jarret B. LeClair said the charges stemmed from an investigation into a complaint on Sept. 9 in regards to the Operation Save Our City organization created and ran by Ms. Legault.
During the investigation it was revealed that Ms. Legault had held several fundraisers in order to raise funds for the costs of the organization; however she had been using the money for her own personal expenses, having purchased Juul pods, beer, cigarettes and her own personal groceries.
According to the organization’s Facebook page, it was created to bring “positive solutions to the current issued our city faces daily. Community is important. Time to make Unity a priority! Volunteers needed.”
Ms. Legault was released on a ticket returnable to City Court at 9 a.m., Oct. 29.
If anyone had donated to this organization please contact Det. Jarret LeClair at the Ogdensburg Police Department 315-393-1555
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.