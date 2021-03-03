OGDENSBURG — For the next month, the city will be accepting proposal submissions from qualified vendors to operate a seasonal food and beverage concession at the Dobisky Visitor Center.
The center, which is located on the St. Lawrence River, is adjacent to the municipal marina in the city’s Greenbelt Park.
The concession facility is equipped with a commercial kitchen — about 389 square feet — and includes major appliances. It also offers outdoor seating and a patio area, which is roughly 1,462 square feet of space. The outdoor patio is a place to take shelter from the weather and provides “expansive vistas” of the St. Lawrence River, according to Andrea L. Smith, director of planning and development for the city.
Ms. Smith said the opportunity to operate the food and beverage concession at the Dobisky Visitor Center is an exciting one.
Greenbelt Park has a variety of public amenities and recreational facilities, she said.
Within the park is a marina with transient boat slips, boat launch, riverfront boardwalk, swimming pool, walking trails, horseshoe pits, lighted tennis courts, skateboard park, children’s playground, volleyball courts and picnic areas, she said, which draw people to the area.
Within easy walking distance of Greenbelt Park is the Ogdensburg Public Library, the library park and the Frederic Remington Art Museum — all within the city’s business district.
Inquiries regarding the RFP — request for proposals — can be directed to Ms. Smith at 315-393-7150 or by email to asmith@ogdensburg.org. Complete RFP information packages are available at the city’s website — ogdensburg.org — under “Bid Postings,” which is under the “Notify Me” category.
Proposals will be accepted by the city’s planning and development department at City Hall, 330 Ford St., Room 11, until 2 p.m. April 2.
