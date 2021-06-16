OGDENSBURG — The city will be offering a variety of recreational camps for the summer season, overseen by the city’s new recreation director, Mackenzie Cole.
An Ogdensburg native, Cole has a degree in sports management from Keuka College and has experience developing and implementing recreational programs for DOCCS. She also worked as the assistant women’s basketball coach at SUNY Potsdam and will now be working as the city’s recreation director, overseeing the sports camps this summer.
City Manager Stephen Jellie noted she will be a great asset to the city and to the summer programs.
“If you look at the array of programs the city is offering, a lot of them extend or introduce kids to sports programs that they will be exposed to as they progress into the middle school and high school level,” said Jellie.
Jellie also noted the summer camps will give kids a chance to experience normalcy after a year of no programs due to COVID.
“The city wasn’t able to offer any programs last year,” Jellie said. “I think in a year where kids spent a lot of time cooped up and being restricted in where they can go, being able to get back into a certain level of normalcy is certainly good for them.”
A track and field summer camp will be kicking off the season starting on June 28 until July 2 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Ogdensburg Free Academy (OFA) track featuring activities including high and long jump, shot put, discus, hurdles and relays conducted by OFA track coach John Tebo for boys and girls second through seventh.
Coach Andrew Roddy will be conducting a lacrosse camp at the same time for kids ages six to 15. The camp will include passing, catching, attack, defense, and goaltending at Father Martin Field.
From July 12-14, Jackie Pinkerton will be conducting gymnastics for boys and girls ages four to 12 at the Lockwood Arena from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for ages four to six and 2:30 to 4 p.m. for ages seven to 12.
Brooks Brenno will be instructing the soccer camp from July 12 to 16. Kids ages four to 15 will work to enhance their skills through small group instruction at Montroy Park from 1 to 2 p.m. for grades kindergarten through second and 2 to 3 p.m. grades third through sixth.
Brenno will also be conducting a baseball camp for boys and girls grades kindergarten through sixth from August 9-13. The camp will stress development of hitting, fielding, and pitching at Montroy Park from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for grades kindergarten through third and 10:30 to 12 p.m. grades fourth through sixth.
A cheer camp will be held from July 19 to 25 for boys and girls ages four through 12 featuring cheers, dances, jumps, stunts, and gymnastics. Tori Peabody will be conducting the camp at the Lockwood Arena from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for ages seven to nine and 10:30 a.m.-noon for ages eight to 12.
From Aug. 2-6, Nichole Kennedy will be conducting a softball camp for boys and girls ages six to 16 at Montroy Park from 9-10:30 a.m. for grades first through third and 10:30 to 12 p.m. for grades fourth through sixth. The camp will also stress development of hitting, fielding, and pitching.
OFA Varsity Coach John Fredricks will direct an off-ice hockey camp for boys and girls ages six to 12 at the Lockwood Arena from 9-10:30 a.m. through Aug. 9-13. The camp will include conditioning, shooting, face-offs and small games.
The last camp of the season will be a basketball camp for boys and girls on Aug. 9-13. The camp will feature skills development including passing, dripping, shooting and intramural games at the outdoor courts at the Father Martin Field from 9 to 10 a.m. for grades kindergarten through second and 10-11 a.m. for grades third through fifth.
Each camp requires a $30 fee or a $75 fee for three camps. Registration for the camps can be done in person at City Hall, second floor room 11 from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. For more information on the camps call 315-393-7150.
“There will still be social distancing and COVID precautions in place, thankfully not as restrictive as they have been,” said Jellie. “Masks will still be required for a lot of different activities and parents should be prepared if any coaches or counselors ask for verifications if immunizations were done. We just ask people to be prepared to participate with whatever the rules, that are still pretty fluid and changing, end up being.”
